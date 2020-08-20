Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha forms expert committees to monitor COVID-19 treatment

The Odisha Government has formed multidisciplinary technical experts committees to monitor and provide technical assistance to COVID-19 health facilities in the state.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 20-08-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 02:17 IST
Odisha forms expert committees to monitor COVID-19 treatment
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha Government has formed multidisciplinary technical experts committees to monitor and provide technical assistance to COVID-19 health facilities in the state. "On the directions of Health and Family Welfare Department, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training has formed 7 Multidisciplinary Technical Experts Committees at 7 government medical colleges for round the clock monitoring and for providing technical assistance to COVID health facilities in the different district assigned to them," Dr CBK Mohanty, Director Medical Education & Traning (DMET) Odisha told ANI.

These expert committees comprising senior doctors and health experts will visit all COVID-19 facilities like COVID Hospitals, COVID Care Centers and COVID care homes, set up by the State Government in 30 districts, and will monitor the coronavirus treatment. As per the DMET, Committees have formed at 7 different medical colleges in Odisha including, SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack, MKCG Medical College & Hospital Berhampur, VIMSAR Burla, BB Medical College & Hospital Bolangir, SLN Medical College & Hospital Korpaut, FM Medical College & Hospital Balasore and PRM Medical College & Hospital Baripada. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-A state-by-state look at some of the U.S. Postal Service's cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has halted a controversial cost-cutting program that slowed mail delivery ahead of the Nov. 3 elections, which could see a doubling in the number of ballots cast by mail because of the novel coronavirus p...

FACTBOX-Biden running mate Harris, former president Obama headline Democratic convention night

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will unleash her prosecutorial skills against President Donald Trump on Wednesday when she addresses the Democratic National Convention as presidential nominee Joe Bidens running mate. Also speaking are former Pre...

Carpenter's slam help Cardinals trounce Cubs

Matt Carpenter hit a grand slam before the St. Louis Cardinals even recorded an out Wednesday afternoon and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Cardinals cruised past the host Chicago Cubs 9-3 in the opening game of a doubleheader...

'Watershed moment': Corporate America looks to hire more Black people

U.S. companies are showing a surge of interest in hiring Black employees, a trend linked to the Black Lives Matter movement that raises questions of whether it marks a lasting change in diversity of the U.S. workforce, experts say.An influx...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020