Australia's Victoria reports 13 COVID-19 deaths, 240 new cases,

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria on Thursday reported 13 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours and 240 new coronavirus cases. The state reported 12 deaths and 216 cases a day earlier.

A flare-up in infections in Victoria forced authorities two weeks ago to impose a nightly curfew and shut large parts of the state's economy. It has seen a slowdown in new cases in recent days, allaying fears of a nationwide second wave.