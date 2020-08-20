UK to add Croatia to quarantine 'red list' as virus cases rise - Telegraph

The British government is set to drop Croatia from its quarantine-free list on Thursday, giving thousands of Britons just 30 hours to return to the UK to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days, The Telegraph reported.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps will add the Balkan holiday hotspot to the UK's "red list" of nations after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases there, the newspaper said https://bit.ly/3aE6NcC. Croatia has seen a spike in the number of cases in recent days with 219 fresh coronavirus infections registered on Wednesday alone, bringing the total number to 7,074 in the Adriatic country.

Other European countries including Austria have cautioned against travel to Croatia, while Slovenia urged its citizens to return from the popular tourist spot by the end of this week or face a mandatory two-week quarantine. Croatia's exclusion will be announced by the UK government on Thursday afternoon, giving holidaymakers an expected deadline of early Saturday morning, the Telegraph said.

Last week, British travelers rushed home from summer holidays in France after the government announced it had added the country to its quarantine list, giving an estimated 160,000 UK holidaymakers there just over 24 hours to get home or face self-isolation on return. Other countries including Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and Malta are already on the government's quarantine list.

Britain is also working with London's Heathrow Airport on a plan to use COVID-19 testing at arrivals to help shorten quarantine times.