Left Menu
Development News Edition

With spike of 69,652 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 28 lakh mark

India's coronavirus tally breached the 28 lakh cases mark with 69,652 COVID-19 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 10:04 IST
With spike of 69,652 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 28 lakh mark
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

India's coronavirus tally breached the 28 lakh cases mark with 69,652 COVID-19 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 28,36,926 which is inclusive of 6,86,395 active cases while 977 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in India taking the number of deaths to 53,866, it added.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the country stands at 20,96,665. As per the Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,56,920 active cases, 4,37,870 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated while the state's death toll stands at 20,687.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 53,860 active cases, 2,89,787 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated and 6,007 deaths. Andhra Pradesh's active case tally stands at 85,130 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the state stands at 2,18,311 and 2,820 fatalities.

Karnataka has 79,798 active cases; 1,56,949 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 4,201 deaths due to COVID-19. Delhi has a total of 11,068 active cases, 1,39,447 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 4,226 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the total number of samples tested up to August 19 is 3,26,61,252 including 9,18,470 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Langer explains why Khawaja, Short were not selected for UK tour

Australia coach Justin Langer on Thursday explained why Usman Khawaja and DArcy Short were not selected for the upcoming limited-overs series against England which includes three T20Is and three ODIs. The way were going to set up our game p...

US won't seek death penalty against pair of IS militants

The Justice Department has notified the British government that it will not pursue the death penalty against two Islamic State militants suspected in the beheadings of Western hostages, removing a hurdle in the potential prosecution of the ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now No signs of containing the virusOnly last week, Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesias maritime minister and close confidant of the countrys president, touted herbal mangosteen juice as a co...

Militant killed in Kupwara encounter identified as Pakistani: Police

A militant who was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara district along with a top Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT commander was identified as a Pakistani ultra, police on Thursday said. They said the Pakistani terrorist named Danish was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020