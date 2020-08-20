With spike of 69,652 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 28 lakh mark

India's coronavirus tally breached the 28 lakh cases mark with 69,652 COVID-19 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 28,36,926 which is inclusive of 6,86,395 active cases while 977 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in India taking the number of deaths to 53,866, it added.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the country stands at 20,96,665. As per the Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,56,920 active cases, 4,37,870 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated while the state's death toll stands at 20,687.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 53,860 active cases, 2,89,787 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated and 6,007 deaths. Andhra Pradesh's active case tally stands at 85,130 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the state stands at 2,18,311 and 2,820 fatalities.

Karnataka has 79,798 active cases; 1,56,949 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 4,201 deaths due to COVID-19. Delhi has a total of 11,068 active cases, 1,39,447 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 4,226 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the total number of samples tested up to August 19 is 3,26,61,252 including 9,18,470 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday. (ANI)