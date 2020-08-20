Left Menu
Development News Edition

India reports record daily jump of 69,652 in coronavirus infections

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 10:11 IST
India reports record daily jump of 69,652 in coronavirus infections
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India reported a record daily jump of 69,652 coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 2.84 million, data from the federal health ministry showed.

It reported 977 new deaths, taking the total to 53,866. India is the worst-hit country in Asia and third only behind the United States and Brazil in terms of number of cases.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Langer explains why Khawaja, Short were not selected for UK tour

Australia coach Justin Langer on Thursday explained why Usman Khawaja and DArcy Short were not selected for the upcoming limited-overs series against England which includes three T20Is and three ODIs. The way were going to set up our game p...

US won't seek death penalty against pair of IS militants

The Justice Department has notified the British government that it will not pursue the death penalty against two Islamic State militants suspected in the beheadings of Western hostages, removing a hurdle in the potential prosecution of the ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now No signs of containing the virusOnly last week, Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesias maritime minister and close confidant of the countrys president, touted herbal mangosteen juice as a co...

Militant killed in Kupwara encounter identified as Pakistani: Police

A militant who was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara district along with a top Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT commander was identified as a Pakistani ultra, police on Thursday said. They said the Pakistani terrorist named Danish was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020