Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Germany added the Croatian counties of Sibenik-Knin and Split-Dalmatia, popular with tourists, to a list of risk regions. AMERICAS * U.S. students are returning to school in person and online in the middle of a pandemic, raising stakes for educators and families in the face of emerging research that shows children could be a risk for spreading the coronavirus. * Mexico reported 5,792 new cases and 707 additional fatalities on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:08 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Germany and France want to give more money and power to the World Health Organisation after the COVID-19 pandemic underscored long-standing financial and legal weaknesses at the U.N. agency, an internal document seen by Reuters shows.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Youth unemployment in Sweden hit its highest level this century in July due to disruption caused by the pandemic. Sweden on Thursday recorded the highest death tally in 150 years in first six months of 2020.

* Ukraine registered a record 2,134 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, while Russia's death toll passed 16,000 with 110 new deaths. * Germany added the Croatian counties of Sibenik-Knin and Split-Dalmatia, popular with tourists, to a list of risk regions.

AMERICAS * U.S. students are returning to school in person and online in the middle of a pandemic, raising stakes for educators and families in the face of emerging research that shows children could be a risk for spreading the coronavirus.

* Mexico reported 5,792 new cases and 707 additional fatalities on Wednesday. * Haiti's schools are reopening after months of violent unrest followed by the pandemic, but many parents can no longer afford it.

* Cases in Colombia surpassed 500,000 on Wednesday as deaths approach 16,000 and the country nears the end of five months of lockdown. * The spread of coronavirus in Brazil could be about to slow, its health ministry said, amid reports the transmission rate has fallen below the key level.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea's infections are "in full swing" and spreading nationwide after members of a church attended a political demonstration, authorities said.

* The Philippines confirmed 4,339 new cases and 88 additional deaths, while Indonesia reported 2,266 new infections and 72 more deaths. * Several major Australian businesses urged a swift reopening of state borders, even as authorities warned against complacency.

* Tokyo Olympic organisers plan to follow roughly the same schedule next year for the nationwide torch relay preceeding the postponed summer Games, Kyodo News reported. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Wet markets continue to thrive in Nigeria, a hub for illegal wildlife trade to Asia, despite COVID-19 which possibly jumped from animals to humans at a wet market in China. * Egypt will require all people entering the country to present Polymerase Chain Reaction test results for COVID-19 on arrival from Sept. 1.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Peruvian health authorities approved a Phase 3 clinical trial for a potential vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), the company said.

* Mexico told Moscow it would like to carry out Phase 3 testing of Russia's vaccine, as part of its intensifying efforts to secure early supplies of an effective medicine. * The European Commission said it was in talks with CureVac regarding the purchase of 225 million doses of the German biotech firm's potential vaccine.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian and European share markets fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes highlighted doubts about the recovery of the world's largest economy and knocked Wall Street from recent record highs.

* A Philippine congressional committee approved up to $3.39 billion stimulus to aid the economy's recovery. * Germany's finance minister clashed with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives with his proposal to suspend the constitutionally enshrined debt brake in 2021 after abandoning it this year due to the pandemic.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland, Uttaresh.V and Devika Syamnath; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus' leader digs in amid continuing protests

Demonstrators again took to the streets of the Belarusian capital and other cities Thursday, keeping up their push for the nations authoritarian leader to step down after extending his 26-year rule in a vote the opposition saw as rigged. Pr...

UP govt to act tough against prisoners using mobile phones

The Uttar Pradesh government will act tough against inmates found using cell phones inside prisons, saying they will face a jail term of three to five years or a fine ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 or both. It will also take steps to p...

With 690 new cases, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally rises to 65,979

Rajasthans COVID-19 case tally now stands at 65,979 with 690 new infections reported on Thursday till 10.30 am, according to the State Health Department. The total number of active and recovered cases in the state is 14,671 and 50,393, resp...

Berlin security services: Highway attacker wasn't on radar

German authorities said Thursday that a 30-year-old man accused of deliberately driving his car into other vehicles along a major Berlin highway wasnt previously on the security services radar. The Iraqi citizen crashed into a car, two moto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020