Referring to the changing spectrum of disease in India, Dr Jitendra Singh said, over the last two decades there had been a significant shift from communicable diseases to non-communicable diseases with an upsurge in disorders like Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Coronary Heart Disease and Cancer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:35 IST
Prevalence of Cancer rapidly increases across the country: Dr Jitendra Singh
Hailing the National Digital Health Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Independence Day, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this is going to provide a unique health identity to every Indian citizen in order to facilitate seamless flow of information and updated healthcare. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is himself a known Diabetologist and medical professional, released a book on Cancer edited by noted Oncologist and Padma Shree recipient, Dr Ashok K. Vaid DM (Oncology) in a special session organized exclusively for the ceremony during the 3 -day virtual conference on Oncology beginning here from today.

Referring to the changing spectrum of disease in India, Dr Jitendra Singh said, over the last two decades there had been a significant shift from communicable diseases to non-communicable diseases with an upsurge in disorders like Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Coronary Heart Disease and Cancer. Meanwhile, he said, we were suddenly taken over by COVID pandemic which has also proved to be more virulent for susceptible individuals suffering from these comorbidities and diseases.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the prevalence of Cancer has rapidly increased across the country and has begun to affect different organs. For example, while in Jammu & Kashmir, particularly in the Valley, Gastrointestinal and Lung Cancers are more prevalent, in the North Eastern Region Cancers of head and neck take the highest toll.

Hailing the National Digital Health Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Independence Day, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this is going to provide a unique health identity to every Indian citizen in order to facilitate seamless flow of information and updated healthcare. This, he said, along with Ayushman Bharat and ban on e-cigarette, have been among the major health-related initiatives of the Modi government.

(With Inputs from PIB)

