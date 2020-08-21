Mukherjee remains haemodynamically stable, is on ventilatory support: Hospital

Left Menu
There was no change in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee and he remains haemodynamically stable and on ventilatory support, the hospital said Friday. He is being treated for lung infection and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are being maintained and he is haemodynamically stable," the hospital said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:52 IST
There was no change in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee and he remains haemodynamically stable and on ventilatory support, the hospital said Friday. Doctors attending to him said his vital parameters are being maintained.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He was also tested positive for COVID-19. Thereafter, he developed a lung infection and is being treated for the same. His health parameters are being closely monitored by a team of specialists at the hospital.

"The medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains the same. He is being treated for lung infection and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are being maintained and he is haemodynamically stable," the hospital said in a statement. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

