Irish agriculture minister to resign over COVID-19 breach - Newstalk radio

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@daracalleary)

Irish Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary is resigning over his attendance this week at a social event with more than 80 people which may have breached COVID-19 regulations, a number of media outlets reported on Friday.

Calleary apologized "unreservedly" late on Thursday for attending a hotel dinner hosted by the Irish parliament's golf society, a day after the government significantly tightened nationwide restrictions to try to rein in a spike in cases.

Ireland's Newstalk radio station was first to report that the minister would resign. Calleary's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

