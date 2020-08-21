UK transport minister says doesn't want to offer false hope on airport tests

UK transport minister says doesn't want to offer false hope on airport testsReuters | London | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:04 IST
Britain is investigating using coronavirus testing to shorten quarantine times for travellers from restricted countries but does not want to offer false hope that the rules can be changed easily, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.
Heathrow said on Wednesday that a testing area was ready to open should Britain approve a rule change and allow two tests, one on arrival and one some days later, to cut the quarantine time from the current two weeks.
"It's not quite as simple as the way it's been presented. But we do review these things constantly... it's just that I don't want to sort of offer false hope," Shapps told BBC radio after on Thursday announcing travellers arriving from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago would have to quarantine themselves for two weeks.
- READ MORE ON:
- Grant Shapps
- Britain
- Heathrow
- BBC
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Croatia
- Austria
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Soccer-Premier League clubs vote against use of 5 substitutes next season - BBC
BBC radio host quits over use of racist term in news report
Trinidad and Tobago PM claims election victory for ruling party
England's revamped contact-tracing app to begin public trials on Thursday -BBC
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock to explore racism and colourism in BBC Three doc