Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inquiry ordered into COVID warrior's suicide, Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for family

Yediyurappa expressed his sorrow over Dr Nagendra taking his own life at his residence at Alanahalli in Mysuru district on Thursday morning. "Generally Rs 30 lakh is given to the doctors who die in line of duty but considering this as a special case, Rs 50 lakh will be given (to his family) and I have also decided to give a government job to anyone of the family." Later, the Chief Minister said the inquiry will be completed in seven days.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:31 IST
Inquiry ordered into COVID warrior's suicide, Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for family

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday ordered an inquiry into the suicide of a government doctor who was handling COVID-19 cases in a taluk, allegedly due to severe work pressure. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the family of Nanjangud Taluk (Mysuru district) Health Officer, S R Nagendra.

"Dr S R Nagendra has said he was committing suicide as he was frustrated due to the harassment by his superiors. I will order a detailed inquiry into the matter to find out the truth behind the incident," the Chief Minister told reporters. Yediyurappa expressed his sorrow over Dr Nagendra taking his own life at his residence at Alanahalli in Mysuru district on Thursday morning.

"Generally Rs 30 lakh is given to the doctors who die in line of duty but considering this as a special case, Rs 50 lakh will be given (to his family) and I have also decided to give a government job to anyone of the family." Later, the Chief Minister said the inquiry will be completed in seven days. He also said that besides Rs 50 lakh, whatever is due to be given to the next of the kin will be given expeditiously.

Meanwhile, an audio conversation purportedly between Nagendra and a senior district level officer who is heard taking him to task for not conducting enough tests, went viral. "How many swabs have to be taken and how many are you extracting? Is it a joke? Have you come here to play? You are playing with the patients. For a week if you are conducting only 25 or 26 (COVID) tests (a day), then I will teach you a lesson. You were supposed to do 150 tests a day," the officer is heard shouting at Dr Nagendra.

The situation in Nanjangud was tense following protests over his death. Representing the medical fraternity on coronavirus duty in Mysuru, another government doctor Dr Ravindra poured the woes of medical professionals to the state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who is in charge of coronavirus management in Karnataka.

"Look at the attendance register. Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, Nagendra has not taken any leave. He was staying alone for six months because he was afraid that his family may get the coronavirus," a teary eyed Dr Ravindra told Dr Sudhakar. The Karnataka State Medical Doctors Association has threatened to go on a statewide strike if those responsible for Dr Nagendra's death are not suspended.

"We will go on statewide strike from Monday if those responsible for Dr Nagendra's death are not suspended. Barring emergency cases, no cases will be taken up from Monday," Dr Gulur Srinivas, president, KSMDA told P T I.PTI GMS RS SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-U.S.-based Dorilton Capital buys Williams F1 team

Former Formula One champions Williams have been sold to U.S.-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital, they announced on Friday with a statement that marked the end of an era for the family-owned team. They will continue to race under...

With highest-ever single day Covid recoveries of 62,282, India's recovery rate reaches 74.28 pc

With 62,282 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, India recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day on Friday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed. With a total of 21,58,946 recoveries, Indias re...

Thailand to allow long-stay tourists in island of Phuket from October

Thailand will allow foreign tourists to visit for longer stays from October, a senior official said on Friday, as the government tries to revive a key economic sector that has been devasted by the coronavirus pandemic.Tourists will have to ...

Researchers developing kit that will differentiate various types of coronavirus infection

With the support of the Department of Science and Technology DST, researchers are developing an aptamer-based affordable diagnostic kit that will differentiate various types of coronavirus infection, a statement said on Friday. The Birla ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020