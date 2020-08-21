Left Menu
Bengaluru hospital to inaugurate Convalescent COVID Plasma Bank on Aug 24

With the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Karnataka, the MS Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital in Bengaluru is all set to inaugurate the Convalescent COVID Plasma Bank on August 24.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Karnataka, the MS Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital in Bengaluru is all set to inaugurate the Convalescent COVID Plasma Bank on August 24. The hospital's Ramaiah Blood Bank is equipped to obtain and store convalescent plasma from recovered COVID- 19 patients.

"The Ramaiah Blood Bank is now equipped to obtain and store convalescent plasma from recovered COVID- 19 patients. The MS Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital has been in the forefront to fight against the pandemic with its exclusive 400+bedded dedicated COVID Hospital," the hospital said in a statement. Pointing out that the plasma will be collected from donors, the statement added, "Convalescent plasma will be collected from voluntary donors who had complete resolution of symptoms for the past 28 days and developed satisfactory serum IgG antibody levels against COVID-19."

As per the hospital, the stored plasma will not only be available for transfusion for in-house patients but also for other patients in the city, after requests by other hospitals treating the pandemic patients. "The Ramaiah plasma donation centre will be second of its kind in Bengaluru to provide the convalescent plasma which has been described aptly as "Sanjeevini' for critical patients suffering from COVID 19," the hospital added. (ANI)

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

