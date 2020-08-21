Left Menu
Development News Edition

Insurance cover extended to pvt doctors who die of COVID-19

The Maharashtra government has extended Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to private doctors who die of coronavirus infection during the pandemic, an official said on Friday. Welcoming the move, president of the Indian Medical Association's Thane chapter Dr Santosh Kadam said it had been a long-standing demand to extend the insurance cover to private doctors.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:24 IST
Insurance cover extended to pvt doctors who die of COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government has extended Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to private doctors who die of coronavirus infection during the pandemic, an official said on Friday. In a circular issued on Thursday, director of state Health Services Dr Sadhana Tayde said the insurance cover, which is being given to doctors in government and semi- government services, has now been extended to private medical practitioners who succumb to the infection.

Referring to a letter dated April 9 about the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package - Insurance Scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19, she said the provisions of the same be followed for private doctors as well. Welcoming the move, president of the Indian Medical Association's Thane chapter Dr Santosh Kadam said it had been a long-standing demand to extend the insurance cover to private doctors.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

London's Crossrail delayed again until 2022 after COVID-19 disruption

The opening of Londons multi billion-pound Crossrail train line has been delayed again and its central section is now due to open in the first half of 2022, its developers said on Friday, after construction was disrupted by the COVID-19 pan...

SC allows Prayushan prayers in Mumbai's 3 Jain temples with strict compliance of COVID-19 norms

The Supreme Court Friday allowed devotees to offer Paryushan prayers in three Jain temples in Mumbai on the condition of strict compliance with the standard operating procedures meant to contain COVID-19 pandemic. Making exception for the t...

HC says no to interim stay on fund transfer from temple trust

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant any interim stay on transfer of funds from the Siddhivinayak Temple trust here to the Maharashtra government for fight against COVID-19 and also for a subsidised food scheme for the poor in t...

Indian couple sentenced to jail for abusing maid: report

An Indian couple here has been jailed and fined up to 15,000 Singapore dollars after being found guilty of abusing their domestic helper from India, a media report said on Friday. Farah Tehseen was sentenced to 21 months while her husband M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020