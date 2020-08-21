Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctors strike in Nairobi over pay, lack of COVID protection

The strike will not affect private hospitals and public hospitals within Nairobi run by the national government. Latest data show 31,441 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya, 532 deaths and 18,157 recoveries out of 411,630 tests done so far.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:25 IST
Doctors strike in Nairobi over pay, lack of COVID protection

Doctors in most public hospitals in Kenya's capital went on strike on Friday to protest against delayed salaries and a lack of protective equipment when handling patients who may have COVID-19. The strike began at midnight on Friday, said Thuranira Kaugiria, secretary general for the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union.

He said 320 doctors employed by the Nairobi County government were taking part in the strike because they had inadequate health insurance, poor quality protective gear and too few isolation wards to treat COVID-19 patients. The strike will not affect private hospitals and public hospitals within Nairobi run by the national government.

Latest data show 31,441 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya, 532 deaths and 18,157 recoveries out of 411,630 tests done so far. The majority of confirmed cases have been in the capital. Kenyan doctors have been posting pictures on Twitter of what they say is inadequate gear supplied by the government, including porous overalls meant to protect against dust that would not prevent the spread of the virus.

In a separate incident on Friday, police used tear gas against dozens of protesters who had gathered at Freedom Corner in Uhuru Park to demonstrate against allegations of corruption in the procurement of protective gear. The head of the government-run Kenya Medical Supplies Authority has been suspended over allegations the agency procured low quality items and inflated prices of others.

"We are tried of being bombarded every single day with news of how much money we are losing that should be going to fight the COVID pandemic," said Wanjeri Nderu, who helped organise the protest. "We decided today to have a peaceful march. We were teargassed more than 20 times ... some of my colleagues have been arrested."

Activists were considering launching private prosecutions of some officials, she said. (Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

LG inaugurates first phase of Jammu ring road project

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the first phase of the Jammu ring road project on Friday, two years after its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The foundation stone for the 58.25 km-long Jammu ...

Sebi revises IFSC guidelines on financial reporting

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday revised its guidelines on reporting of statement of accounts for entities listing their debt securities in International Financial Services Centre IFSC. The decision, aimed at further streamlining operatio...

HC dismisses plea against Delhi govt's nomination for election to Wakf Board member

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation PIL challenging the public notice issued by the Delhi government nominating Amanatullah Khan for election to a member of the Delhi Wakf Board. A division bench of Chief J...

NHRC report on Jamia violence states police action not handled professionally, observes Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday observed that the National Human Rights Commission NHRC report did not given a clean chit to anyone in the violence that took place at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year. The report also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020