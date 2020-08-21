UK records 1,033 new COVID-19 cases - government data

UK records 1,033 new COVID-19 cases - government dataReuters | London | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:41 IST
The United Kingdom recorded 1,033 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 1,182 on Thursday, government figures showed. A further two people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within 28 days, down from six a day earlier.
The new cases were recorded as the government ramps up testing so it can suppress the spread of the virus and ease restrictions that have crippled its economy.
