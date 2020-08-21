Left Menu
MP Minister Gopal Bhargava tests positive for COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Minister Gopal Bhargava said that his COVID-19 antigen test report is positive.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:40 IST
Madhya Pradesh Minister Gopal Bhargava (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking to Twitter, Bhargava wrote (roughly translated from Hindi), "Me, my family members and my close staff members underwent COVID-19 test via antigen test following which my report has tested positive. I am being admitted to a hospital as per doctors' advice."

"A humble request to all of you that all my colleagues who have come in my contact in the last one week, should be home quarantined and get themselves tested," he added. (ANI)

