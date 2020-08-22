Left Menu
Development News Edition

Closely watched 'Tenet' earns critical praise as U.S. cinemas reopen

Director Christopher Nolan's new thriller "Tenet" received warm reviews on Friday as U.S. cinema chains reopened with industry-wide safety measures aimed at reassuring audiences during a pandemic. "Tenet" is the first big-budget movie from a major Hollywood studio to head to theaters since the coronavirus outbreak shuttered theaters around the world in March.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 00:11 IST
Closely watched 'Tenet' earns critical praise as U.S. cinemas reopen
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Director Christopher Nolan's new thriller "Tenet" received warm reviews on Friday as U.S. cinema chains reopened with industry-wide safety measures aimed at reassuring audiences during a pandemic.

"Tenet" is the first big-budget movie from a major Hollywood studio to head to theaters since the coronavirus outbreak shuttered theaters around the world in March. Ticket sales for the film from AT&T Inc's Warner Bros will be closely watched as a gauge of how many people will leave their homes to go to the movies. The film opens in 70 countries starting on Aug. 26 and in the United States on Sept. 3.

"Tenet" got an 87% approval rate on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, although critics said its time-bending plot was so contorted, it was hard to follow at times. Star John David Washington plays a CIA operative recruited to help the shadowy Tenet organization that is trying to stop an apocalyptic event.

The Times of London called the 2.5-hour film a "globetrotting, jaw-dropping and delightfully convoluted big-screen blockbuster" and added "Cinema, finally, has returned." The New York Times said the movie was enjoyable and "reassuringly massive in every way as a piece of movie-making shot across multiple global locations."

IndieWire was less impressed, calling the movie a "humorless disappointment." The Hollywood Reporter said "Tenet" has a lot riding on it. "There will be viewers scrutinizing every tweet, review and opinion aggregator as they weigh whether to leave their quarantine bubbles to see it," it said.

Theaters have been gradually opening around the world. In the United States, major chains including AMC Theatres and Cineworld Plc's Regal Cinemas opened their doors for this weekend with limited attendance, mask requirements and other measures to reduce the chances of catching the disease. The National Association of Theatre Owners announced on Friday that operators of more than 30,000 screens had agreed a standard set of procedures.

"Moviegoers need to know that there is a consistent, science and experience-based set of health and safety protocols in place no matter what theater they visit," said John Fithian, president of the industry group.

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. and EU hatch mini-deal to cut lobster, other tariffs

The United States and the European Union on Friday announced a mini-deal valued at around 200 million to cut import tariffs on a small range of products, including U.S. lobsters, in a sign of easing transatlantic trade tensions. The two, wh...

New Canadian face mask plant to help avoid 'terrifying' shortages during pandemic - premier

A 3M Co Canadian plant capable of supplying 50 million N95 face masks a year will help stave off terrifying shortages during the coronavirus pandemic, the leader of Canadas most populous province said on Friday.Ottawa and the province of On...

Strasburg has carpal tunnel syndrome, may need surgery

Washington Nationals star right-hander Stephen Strasburg has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome in his pitching hand, manager Dave Martinez announced Friday. Martinez noted that surgery is an option for the reigning World Series MVP...

U.S. Postal Service launches election mail website ahead of elections

The U.S. Postal Service said on Friday it has launched a new election mail website, as a part of its efforts to ensure voters have correct information about voting by mail for the November presidential election. The Postal Service said it h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020