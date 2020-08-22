FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Left Menu
* Authorities in Madrid advised residents in areas with a high level of cases to stay at home as the Spanish health ministry reported more than 3,000 new infections for the fourth day running. AMERICAS * A top U.S. health regulator who will help decide the fate of a coronavirus vaccine has vowed to resign if the Trump administration approves a vaccine before it is shown to be safe and effective, Reuters has learned. * New York City has managed to contain the virus as it reopens, but risks an increase in cases later in the year, public health experts told Reuters.

Moderately ill COVID-19 patients saw their condition improve after a 5-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir, but the drug did not significantly shorten hospital stays and a 10-day course did not show a benefit, according to new data.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * The reproduction "R" number of infections in the UK has risen and may now be above 1, indicating a risk the overall epidemic is growing.

* New York City has managed to contain the virus as it reopens, but risks an increase in cases later in the year, public health experts told Reuters. * The scale of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico is "under-represented" and "under-recognised" and testing is limited, the World Health Organization's Dr Mike Ryan said.

* Nearly a fifth of 11,000 people enrolled so far in a 30,000-volunteer U.S. trial testing a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are Black or Latino, groups among the hardest hit by the pandemic, a top Pfizer executive said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A jump in infections on Friday pushed India closer to the 3 million mark. * Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said mass testing of residents will begin on Sept. 1.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Lebanon imposed a partial lockdown for two weeks starting on Friday to counter COVID-19 infections which have doubled since the catastrophic explosion at the Beirut port.

* Tunisia imposed a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew from Friday in two southern towns to contain a renewed outbreak. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Much more research is needed on the impact of mutations in the coronavirus, World Health Organization epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said. * China's Sinovac Biotech has committed to provide 50 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine candidate to Indonesia's government from November to March, a minister and Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma said.

* Britain's AstraZeneca has received regulatory approval to conduct part of a Phase III trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in Russia. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. home sales rose at a record rate for a second straight month in July, signalling an economic recovery may be picking up speed. * Canadian retail sales rose by a record 23.7% in June, rising above pre-pandemic levels for the first time since the shutdowns.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Shounak Dasgupta)

