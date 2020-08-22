280 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura push tally to 8,389

At least 280 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, pushing the caseload in the northeastern state to 8,389, a senior health department official said here on Saturday. One more person succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll to 70, he said.

According to the official, the patient, a resident of West Tripura district, breathed his last at Agartala Government Medical College here on Friday. Tripura currently has 2,240 active cases.

As many as 6,061 people have recovered from the disease, 410 alone on Friday, the official said. Eighteen people have migrated to other states.

A total of 2,37,753 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Tripura so far..