Germany reports 2,000 new cases of coronavirus

Germany's disease control reported 2,034 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the first time the daily national increase has topped 2,000 since the end of April. The Robert Koch Institute calls the coronavirus outbreaks “very concerning.” They are reported in various settings, including nursing homes and hospitals, schools, and “especially among travelers and in the context of religious or family events.” Germany's 16 states are resuming in-class schooling. There are concerns about the risks of virus clusters at schools spreading to families and others.

In Berlin, at least 41 schools this week reported students or teachers had become infected. The country was widely applauded for its quick and efficient effort to initially slow the spread of the pandemic, which peaked at more than 6,000 daily cases near the end of March and early April.

But the figures have been increasing in recent weeks. Overall, Germany has more than 232,000 confirmed cases and 9,200 deaths.