Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 29,103; toll mounts to 310

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 29,103; toll mounts to 310PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-08-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 23:14 IST
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally shotup to 29,103 on Saturday as 907 more people tested positivefor the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed itscoronavirus death toll to 310, a health bulletin said
The fresh infections have pushed the number of activecases in the state to 9,607, while 19,186 people haverecovered from the disease, it said
A total of 11,434 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand