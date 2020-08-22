Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 29,103; toll mounts to 310

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally shotup to 29,103 on Saturday as 907 more people tested positivefor the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed itscoronavirus death toll to 310, a health bulletin said

The fresh infections have pushed the number of activecases in the state to 9,607, while 19,186 people haverecovered from the disease, it said

A total of 11,434 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.