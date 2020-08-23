Six deaths, 1,096 fresh virus cases in Haryana

Haryana on Sunday registered another spike of 1,096 coronavirus cases as the fatality count reached 603 with six more deaths. During the past a few days, the state has reported a sharp spike in cases. So far, 54,386 people have contracted the infection.

Of the six fatalities, two took place in Ambala while one each in Hisar, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Kaithal, according to a state Health Department bulletin. Among the districts which reported fresh cases were Panipat (134), Gurgaon (113), Ambala (97), Hisar (96), Kurukshetra (75), Sonipat (66), Karnal (51), Rewari (45) and Panchkula (40), the bulletin said. The state has 8,961 active cases as of now while 44,822 have been discharged after recovery.

As of Sunday, the state's recovery rate was 82.41 per cent. The infection doubling rate was 33 days, the bulletin said, adding that 38,039 are being conducted after every 10 lakh population. The state has a fatality rate of 1.11 per cent.