Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's Hogan apologises but rides out calls to quit over Irish golf dinner furore

"The commissioner is not resigning," said the official, who is close to the European Union executive's trade policy chief. Hogan, who is the Irish representative on the European Commission, was asked on Saturday by Ireland's prime minister and deputy prime minister to consider his position after his attendance at the dinner caused public outrage and led to other political resignations.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-08-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 21:09 IST
EU's Hogan apologises but rides out calls to quit over Irish golf dinner furore
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan apologized again on Sunday for attending a golf dinner in his native Ireland that may have breached COVID-19 regulations, but an EU official said he would not heed calls from Irish leaders to resign. "The commissioner is not resigning," said the official, who is close to the European Union executive's trade policy chief.

Hogan, who is the Irish representative on the European Commission, was asked on Saturday by Ireland's prime minister and deputy prime minister to consider his position after his attendance at the dinner caused public outrage and led to other political resignations. Hogan offered an initial apology on Friday only after Prime Minister Micheal Martin demanded one. On Sunday he said he had listened carefully to Martin and Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's views.

"I acknowledge my actions have touched a nerve for the people of Ireland, something for which I am profoundly sorry," Hogan said in a statement, adding that his attendance had caused "unnecessary stress, risk, and offense". "I want, in particular, to apologize to... all people who have lost loved ones during this pandemic."

An Irish cabinet minister quit and other lawmakers were disciplined on Friday for being among over 80 guests at the dinner in a hotel in the west of Ireland hosted by parliament's golf society. The day before the dinner the government had tightened the restrictions to say that no more than six people should attend an indoor gathering, with limited exceptions for weddings, churches, and some cultural spaces.

Hogan said he had been reporting to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the event in recent days. Signaling that the controversy had not been shrugged off in Brussels, a Commission spokesman said von der Leyen had asked Hogan to deliver a full report of what happened.

"It is important that facts are established in detail to carefully assess the situation," the spokesman said. The golf dinner infuriated Irish people who have been unable to attend funerals or had to cancel holidays or weddings because of the rules. Varadkar, leader of the Fine Gael party, said it had seriously damaged the national effort at a time when infections are rising.

Varadkar welcomed Sunday's more detailed apology from Hogan, a former Fine Gael minister, but said a further explanation was required in respect of both his attendance at the dinner and his movements around Ireland. "If he can't do that, then he needs to consider his position," Varadkar told RTE Radio.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

Prison Break Season 6: Scofield’s returning to outer world defined, Did Miller hint Season 7?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fornite' creator would hurt its games

Microsoft Corp on Sunday said in a court filing that Apple Incs threat to cut off the creator of Fortnite from Apples developer tools would hurt Microsofts gaming business, as well as other game developers.The filing came in a dispute betwe...

Golf-Langasque captures first European Tour title in Wales

Frances Romain Langasque overturned a five-shot deficit to claim his maiden European Tour title at the Wales Open on Sunday. Langasque, 25, produced six birdies in a bogey-free round of six-under-par 65 to surge through a congested leaderbo...

Capitals fire coach Reirden after early playoff exit

The Washington Capitals relieved Todd Reirden of his head coaching duties, the team announced Sunday. The news comes three days after the Capitals were eliminated by the New York Islanders following a 4-0 setback in Game 5 of their best-of-...

At least 13 killed in Peru nightclub crush as police raid clandestine party

At least 13 people were crushed to death or asphyxiated as partygoers tried to flee a Lima nightclub after it was raided by police for hosting a party in violation of coronavirus restrictions. At least six were injured, including three poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020