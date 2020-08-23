Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally crosses 30,000-mark; death toll mounts to 318

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally crossed the 30,000-mark on Sunday as 1,075 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 318, a health bulletin said. The state's virus count has risen to 30,178 with the detection of the new cases, it said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 9,724, while 20,136 people have been cured of the disease so far, the bulletin said. A total of 11,368 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the last 24 hours, it added.