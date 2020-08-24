Left Menu
Tokyo's new coronavirus cases hit 1-1/2 month low on Monday

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:57 IST
Tokyo reported 95 new coronavirus cases on Monday, marking the lowest single-day tally since July 8, data from the Metropolitan Government showed.

The cases were confirmed from around 2,900 tests, with those under 40-years-old accounting for 60% of new cases. Total serious cases in the Japanese capital declined by one from the previous day, to 38.

Cases have declined from peaks of above 400 seen in early August.

