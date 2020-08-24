Left Menu
Delhi govt's upcoming online hospital management system to do away with long queues: Kejriwal

The work on the Hospital Information Management System project in the national capital is underway and it will be completed within a year, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:23 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Image Credit: ANI

The work on the Hospital Information Management System project in the national capital is underway and it will be completed within a year, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Speaking at the e-launch for a mobile app and online OPD appointment system of the Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya, Kejriwal said that the app has some features which would be incorporated in the hospital management system in the national capital.

"All multi-speciality and super-speciality project would fall under (this system). It is a very ambitious project which I feel will be completed in one year's time. This app has some good features that we could also incorporate in our hospital management system as well," the AAP chief said. Highlighting the benefits of this app, he stressed that patients would no longer have to wait in long queues, keeping in mind the protocol of social distancing in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The hospital is a very important hospital for Mother and Child care. Around 10,000 deliveries take place at this hospital in a year. Its capacity will be increased from 106 beds to 281 beds," he said. "This app would be very beneficial as patients would not have to stand in long queues not just during the coronavirus time but after the pandemic as well. Mothers, especially pregnant ones, do not have to wait in lines and outside the doctors' rooms for long. They need to come just half an hour before the appointment," he added. (ANI)

