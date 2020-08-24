Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday said it authorized the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for the disease. * Italy kicked off human trials of a potential vaccine on Monday, joining a global effort to develop a response to the virus.

24-08-2020
U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the FDA's "emergency use authorization" of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from recovered patients, a day after accusing it of impeding the rollout of vaccines and treatments for political reasons.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday called on parents to send their children back to school after the summer holidays, which he views as a key step to helping the country and its economy recover from the lockdown.

* French authorities will in coming days reciprocate Britain's decision to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France. * Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin called on European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan to give the public absolute assurances he did not break COVID-19 rules when he travelled to a golf dinner that has caused outrage in his native Ireland.

AMERICAS * Total COVID-19 cases in Brazil surpassed 3.6 million after it reported 23,421 new cases and 494 additional fatalities on Sunday, while Mexico reported 226 more deaths, ending the week with 3,723 fatalities — the lowest total in more than two months.

* Peruvian government officials condemned the owner of a nightclub after at least 13 people were crushed to death or asphyxiated as partygoers tried to flee a party raided by police because it violated coronavirus restrictions. ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea's capital, Seoul, ordered the wearing of masks in both indoor and outdoor public places for the first time, as it battles a surge in cases. * Tokyo reported 95 new cases on Monday, its lowest single-day tally since July 8.

* New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a lockdown in the country's largest city until the end of this week and introduced mandatory mask wearing on public transport across the nation. * Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported 15 deaths in the last 24 hours and 116 cases, its lowest daily rise in new infections in seven weeks.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Some Israelis, fearing a quarantine order after unwittingly being near a coronavirus carrier, are rendering themselves untraceable while in public by switching their cellphones to "airplane mode" or using prepaid "burner" SIM cards instead.

* Saudi public sector employees will return to on-site work on Aug. 30, state TV reported on Saturday, quoting the human resources ministry, further relaxing coronavirus restrictions. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Some 172 countries are engaging with the WHO-led COVAX plan designed to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said, but more funding is urgently needed. * The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday said it authorized the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for the disease.

* Italy kicked off human trials of a potential vaccine on Monday, joining a global effort to develop a response to the virus. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Equity markets gained for a second straight session on Monday as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk assets. * Nigeria's economy contracted by 6.1% in the second quarter of 2020, with lockdowns in its two main cities and low oil prices taking their toll.

* Irish consumer sentiment slipped in August after local lockdowns and stricter nationwide restrictions that the survey's authors said may cause some to re-assess how long the disruption will last. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Frances Kerry and Uttaresh.V; Editing by)

