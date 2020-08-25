Recovered COVID-19 patients more than 3.5 times of active cases in Assam: Health Minister
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the state is more than 3.5 times the number of active patients.ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 25-08-2020 06:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 06:13 IST
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the state is more than 3.5 times the number of active patients. " 2,190 patients discharged today. Gratifying that number of recovered patients in Assam is more than 3.5 times the number of active patients. Total Discharged Patients: 73090. Active Patients: 19274," Sarma said in a tweet.
As per the health bulletin of Assam, there are 92,619 COVID-19 cases in the state including 73,090 discharged, 19,274 active patients, 252 deaths and 3 migrated. India's total count of COVID-19 cases stands at 31,06,348. (ANI)
