Left Menu
Development News Edition

Makerere University partners with Badaye Technologies to develop touchless handwashing kit

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 25-08-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 11:59 IST
Makerere University partners with Badaye Technologies to develop touchless handwashing kit
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ProfNawangwe)

Uganda's Makerere Research Innovation Fund, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, and College of Health Sciences partnered with Badaye Technologies Ltd for developing a TW-20 touchless hand washing machine, according to a news report by Chinp Reports.

During the media engagement and handover of the touchless hand wash kits, Mulago National Referral Hospital got 2 kits while one was donated to Makerere University College of Health Sciences.

The project is funded by the government of Uganda through the Makerere University Research and Innovations Fund (Mak RIF)with an Shs 59 million budget.

The senior lecturer and principal investigator at the College of Agricultural and Environmental Science Joshua Wanyama said that there is an acronym signifying Wouchless Wash. The 20 signifies 20 seconds which is the minimally recommended time for handwashing by the World Health Organisation.

"The touchless wash kit was purposely developed as a responsive technology to the COVID-19 pandemic resulting from the need to limit contact with surfaces while ensuring diligent hand hygiene," he explained.

He added that Badaye Technologies Ltd, a private firm owned by Makerere alumni, embarked on the innovation when the first case of covid-19 was announced in March.

Julius Mugaga from Badaye technologies said, "The touchless handwashing kit is smart, responsive and revolutionary technology."

He explained that with the machine, data on handwashing can be tracked to find out the rates at which people are washing their hands. It also gives instructions in two languages; English being the default one.

Currently, 15 improved kits have already been installed in various public places in the Kampala Metropolitan Area including Makerere University, Makerere University Hospital, Mulago, Kiruddu, and Kawempe National Referral Hospitals, Nakasero Market among others.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dope-testing at IPL: 3 NADA officials, 6 DCOs to be in UAE; target of 50 tests

Three high-ranking National Anti-Doping Agency NADA officials, along with six empanelled Dope Control Officers DCOs, will be travelling to the UAE for sample collection during this years Indian Premier League, which starts on September 19. ...

A person should realise his mistake; we gave Bhushan time but he says he will not apologise: SC.

A person should realise his mistake we gave Bhushan time but he says he will not apologise SC....

Mets begin twin bill parade by facing Marlins

The New York Mets wont have to look far Tuesday afternoon to find people who understand exactly what theyve been through and what theyre beginning to embark upon. The Mets are scheduled to resume play when they host the Miami Marlins in a d...

Prashant Bhushan has freedom of speech; but says he will not tender an apology for contempt: SC.

Prashant Bhushan has freedom of speech but says he will not tender an apology for contempt SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020