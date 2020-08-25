Makerere University partners with Badaye Technologies to develop touchless handwashing kit

Uganda's Makerere Research Innovation Fund, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, and College of Health Sciences partnered with Badaye Technologies Ltd for developing a TW-20 touchless hand washing machine, according to a news report by Chinp Reports.

During the media engagement and handover of the touchless hand wash kits, Mulago National Referral Hospital got 2 kits while one was donated to Makerere University College of Health Sciences.

This morning I was delighted to handover touchless handwashing kits designed by Makerere researchers jointly with Badaye Company to Mulago Hospital and @MakerereCHS. The machine is an AI innovation which gives audio instruction and timing to the person washing hands. pic.twitter.com/WGVMyEvFjT — Barnabas Nawangwe (@ProfNawangwe) August 24, 2020

The project is funded by the government of Uganda through the Makerere University Research and Innovations Fund (Mak RIF)with an Shs 59 million budget.

The senior lecturer and principal investigator at the College of Agricultural and Environmental Science Joshua Wanyama said that there is an acronym signifying Wouchless Wash. The 20 signifies 20 seconds which is the minimally recommended time for handwashing by the World Health Organisation.

"The touchless wash kit was purposely developed as a responsive technology to the COVID-19 pandemic resulting from the need to limit contact with surfaces while ensuring diligent hand hygiene," he explained.

He added that Badaye Technologies Ltd, a private firm owned by Makerere alumni, embarked on the innovation when the first case of covid-19 was announced in March.

Julius Mugaga from Badaye technologies said, "The touchless handwashing kit is smart, responsive and revolutionary technology."

He explained that with the machine, data on handwashing can be tracked to find out the rates at which people are washing their hands. It also gives instructions in two languages; English being the default one.

Currently, 15 improved kits have already been installed in various public places in the Kampala Metropolitan Area including Makerere University, Makerere University Hospital, Mulago, Kiruddu, and Kawempe National Referral Hospitals, Nakasero Market among others.