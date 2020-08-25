Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treating COVID-19 may lead to increased antibiotic resistance, UK study finds

Scientists noted that this could lead to raised levels of antibiotics within rivers or coastal waters which may in turn result in an increase in antimicrobial resistance (AMR), where bacteria become resistant to the action of antibiotics. This would be particularly acute in receiving waters from waste water treatment works serving large hospitals, or emergency hospitals, where there is a concentration of COVID-19 patients, they said.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:57 IST
Treating COVID-19 may lead to increased antibiotic resistance, UK study finds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The use of antibiotics in people with COVID-19 could lead to raised levels of the drugs within rivers or coastal waters which may in turn result in an increase in antimicrobial resistance, according to a UK study. Patients hospitalised due to the novel coronavirus infection are being given a combination of medications to prevent possible secondary bacterial infections, noted the researchers at the University of Plymouth in the UK.

The study, published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy, suggests their increased use during the pandemic could be placing an additional burden on waste water treatment works. Scientists noted that this could lead to raised levels of antibiotics within rivers or coastal waters which may in turn result in an increase in antimicrobial resistance (AMR), where bacteria become resistant to the action of antibiotics.

This would be particularly acute in receiving waters from waste water treatment works serving large hospitals, or emergency hospitals, where there is a concentration of COVID-19 patients, they said. The findings are based on reports that up to 95 per cent of COVID-19 inpatients are being prescribed antibiotics as part of their treatment, and concerns that such a large-scale drug administration could have wider environmental implications, according to the researchers.

"COVID-19 has had an impact on almost every aspect of our lives. But this study shows its legacy could be felt long after the current pandemic has been brought under control," said Sean Comber, Professor of Environmental Chemistry in Plymouth. "From our previous research, we know that significant quantities of commonly prescribed drugs do pass through treatment works and into our water courses.

"By developing a greater understanding of their effects, we can potentially inform future decisions on prescribing during pandemics, but also on the location of emergency hospitals and wider drug and waste management," said Comber. The COVID-19 guidance issued by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) suggests patients with COVID-19 should be treated with doxycycline and either amoxicillin or a combination of other medications if a bacterial infection is suspected, but to withhold or stop antibiotics if a bacterial infection is unlikely, the researchers said.

"Common with other hospitalised patients in the UK, and other countries, the majority of our patients with COVID symptoms were prescribed antibiotics because it is very difficult to know whether a patient presenting with symptoms of COVID has an overlying bacterial infection or not," Neil Powell, Consultant Pharmacist at the Royal Cornwall Hospital said. "We did a lot of work to try and identify those patients who were unlikely to have a bacterial infection complicating their viral COVID infections in an attempt to reduce the amount of antibiotic exposure to our patients and consequently the environment," said Powell.

This research combined patient numbers for UK emergency hospitals set up temporarily around the country with waste water treatment work capacity and available river water dilution serving the emergency hospital and associated town..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown impacted work life balance, finds survey

Nearly 50 per cent of respondents believe that coronavirus-related lockdown has affected their work-life balance owing to salary cuts and layoffs, according to a survey. The survey of more than 1,500 people working in sectors, including ban...

Jacob Blake's dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting

The father of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down. Blakes father told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was told his son was shot eight times during the Sund...

72 more die of COVID-19 in UP, toll rises to 3,059

With 72 more people succumbing to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,059 in the state on Tuesday, while 5,124 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,97,388. Of the 72 deaths, 18 were reported from Kanp...

ESIC scheme adds 7.92 lakh new members in June

Around 7.92 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in June 2020, compared to 4.76 lakh in May this year, official data showed on Tuesday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country. As many as 8....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020