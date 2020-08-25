Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to pledge $717 million defence spend in fresh COVID-19 stimulus

Australia will spend A$1 billion ($716.80 million) to upgrade defence facilities, offer additional paid employment to army reservists and upgrade military vehicles, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Wednesday, as Canberra seeks to support its defence industry amid a COVID-19-triggered recession. While Australia has reported far fewer cases of COVID-19 compared to other developed countries, restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus have had a devastating impact on the country's economy, which will slip into a recession for the first time in three decades.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:03 IST
Australia to pledge $717 million defence spend in fresh COVID-19 stimulus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia will spend A$1 billion ($716.80 million) to upgrade defense facilities, offer additional paid employment to army reservists and upgrade military vehicles, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Wednesday, as Canberra seeks to support its defense industry amid a COVID-19-triggered recession.

While Australia has reported far fewer cases of COVID-19 compared to other developed countries, restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus has had a devastating impact on the country's economy, which will slip into a recession for the first time in three decades. Australia has so far promised to spend about A$260 billion in stimulus to support its allaying economy.

In a fresh round of stimulus, Morrison will promise greater spending on defense in a bid to grow the country's military and support 4,000 jobs. "Like much of the economy, our local defense industry is doing it tough because of COVID-19. This is especially so for small and medium-sized businesses, that are critical to jobs," Morrison will say on Wednesday according to extracts of a speech sent to Reuters.

Morrison said many of the military facilities earmarked for upgrades will be in areas impacted by bushfires. Fires razed more than 11 million hectares (37 million acres) of bushland across Australia's southeast early this year, killing at least 33 people and billions of native animals, a disaster that Morrison called Australia's "black summer".

The fresh stimulus will include A$200 million for military vehicle modifications. Morrison will also promise to spend A$80 million to offer additional part-time employment to 27,000 Australian Defence Force Reserve members.

Australia has reported 25,067 cases of COVID-19 and 525 deaths from the virus.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown impacted work life balance, finds survey

Nearly 50 per cent of respondents believe that coronavirus-related lockdown has affected their work-life balance owing to salary cuts and layoffs, according to a survey. The survey of more than 1,500 people working in sectors, including ban...

Jacob Blake's dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting

The father of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down. Blakes father told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was told his son was shot eight times during the Sund...

72 more die of COVID-19 in UP, toll rises to 3,059

With 72 more people succumbing to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,059 in the state on Tuesday, while 5,124 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,97,388. Of the 72 deaths, 18 were reported from Kanp...

ESIC scheme adds 7.92 lakh new members in June

Around 7.92 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in June 2020, compared to 4.76 lakh in May this year, official data showed on Tuesday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country. As many as 8....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020