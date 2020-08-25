Left Menu
Development News Edition

Remaining Virgin Atlantic creditors back $1.6 bln rescue plan

Virgin Atlantic had said in a court filing in August it would run out of cash by the end of September unless the recapitalisation plan was approved. A hearing at London's High Court is scheduled for Sept 2 to approve the plan.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:21 IST
Remaining Virgin Atlantic creditors back $1.6 bln rescue plan
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Virgin Atlantic's trade creditors voted on Tuesday in favour of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.6 billion) rescue plan, moving the airline a step closer to completing a restructuring designed to secure its future beyond the coronavirus crisis.

Virgin Atlantic agreed the deal with shareholders and financial and other major creditors in July, and on Tuesday smaller suppliers that the carrier owed money to also approved it. "Today, Virgin Atlantic has reached a significant milestone in safeguarding its future, securing the overwhelming support of all four creditor classes, including 99% support from trade creditors who voted in favor of the plan," a spokeswoman said.

"Achieving this milestone puts Virgin Atlantic in a position to rebuild its balance sheet, restore customer confidence, and welcome passengers back to the skies as soon as they are ready to travel." The airline, 51% owned by Richard Branson's Virgin Group and 49% by U.S. airline Delta, has had to close its base at London's Gatwick Airport and cut more than 3,500 jobs to contend with fallout from COVID-19.

The pandemic has grounded planes and hammered demand for air travel. Virgin Atlantic had said in a court filing in August it would run out of cash by the end of September unless the recapitalization plan was approved.

A hearing at London's High Court is scheduled for Sept 2 to approve the plan. "We remain confident that the plan represents the best possible outcome for Virgin Atlantic and all its creditors and believe that the court will exercise its power to sanction the restructuring plan," the spokeswoman said.

A procedural hearing is scheduled for Sept 3 in the United States so that the deal can be recognized there.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Surveillance teams to take stock of heath of elderly in Ghaziabad

The district administration has constituted surveillance teams to take stock of the health of pensioners and elderly people amid coronavirus pandemic. The teams have been directed to obtain the phone numbers and addresses of the elderly pop...

HOLD Soccer: Ronaldinho flies home to Brazil after Paraguayan judge frees him

Former world soccer star Ronaldinho Gaucho left Paraguay on Tuesday, hours after a judge liberated him from five months of house arrest over an adulterated passport.Ronaldinho left the hotel where he had been staying since April in the capi...

Two more Assam MLAs test positive for coronavirus

Assam legislators Ajanta Neog of Congress and Ramendra Narayan Kalita of Asom Gana Parishad AGP tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total MLAs infected by the virus to a dozen. Both Neog and Kalita were examined during th...

Provide medical reports of Teltumbde, Gonsalves to kin: HC to govt

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to provide medical reports of activists Anand Teltumbde and Vernon Gonsalves, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to their families. A bench led by Justice R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020