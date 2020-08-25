Left Menu
Development News Edition

French new coronavirus infections below last week's highs

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:59 IST
French new coronavirus infections below last week's highs

The French health ministry said it had recorded 3,304 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, well below daily highs seen last week and taking the cumulative total to 248,158.

The number of new infections was above the 1,995 reported on Monday - which traditionally shows a dip - but remained well below Sunday's new post-lockdown record of 4,897 and below levels above 3,600 reported in the second half of last week.

The ministry also said the death toll rose by 16 to 30,544, while the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell to a new post-lockdown low of 4,600. The number of people in intensive care rose by 11 to 410 and is now back up to levels last seen end July.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Archaeologists explore Vaigai river civilisation, release status report

The Archaeological Survey of Tamil Nadu on Monday released the status report on the ongoing excavations at seven locations in the state uncovering close to 7,633 samples, as of July 2020. According to a study released by the Archaeological ...

Kerala HC declines stay on decision to lease out Trivandrum Airport

Kerala High Court division bench has declined to issue an interim order staying further proceedings on Central Governments order approving the grant of the lease on the right of operation, management and development of Trivandrum Internatio...

Marchers going to DC for MLK event shot at in Pennsylvania

At least one person was wounded when a shooting broke out as demonstrators marched from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., in response to the police killing of George Floyd, police said. Milwaukee activist Frank Nitty Sensabaugh, one of the mar...

Russia, India discuss upcoming official communications

Moscow Russia, August 25 ANISputnik Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov had a phone conversation with Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma to discuss the communications of various levels between the two countries, the Russi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020