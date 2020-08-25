Left Menu
EU trade chief insists he broke no COVID-19 rules on Irish trip

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan insisted on Tuesday he had adhered to all COVID-19 rules during a trip to Ireland in the past month, while acknowledging he should not have attended a golf dinner that has outraged the Irish public.

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan insisted on Tuesday he had adhered to all COVID-19 rules during a trip to Ireland in the past month, while acknowledging he should not have attended a golf dinner that has outraged the Irish public. The event led an Irish minister to resign and several lawmakers to be disciplined but left a series of questions for Hogan, who also drew criticism for twice visiting a county under lockdown and for using his mobile phone while driving.

"To the best of my knowledge and ability I believe that I complied with public health regulations in Ireland during my visit," Hogan said in a statement. The European Union's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen received a report on the matter late on Sunday from Hogan, but sought further details. It was not clear when she would make a decision on his future.

Hogan, who oversees trade policy for the world's biggest trading bloc, apologised for a third time for attending with some 80 others a golf dinner that has upset many in his native Ireland and led its prime minister and deputy prime minister to ask him to consider his position. Hogan said the dinner did not technically come within the remit of rules announced the previous day to restrict events. However, he said he recognised now that the event should not have proceeded and he should not have attended.

Hogan also gave a detailed account of his 20-day trip, which included a negative COVID-19 test and three visits to the county of Kildare, one just before it went into lockdown, and two made, he said, to collect essential trade documents and his passport. But having arrived from a country - Belgium - which due to its relatively high rate of coronavirus infections is not on Ireland's travel "green" list, Hogan was legally obliged to self-isolate for 14 days.

Hogan said he did so until he received the negative COVID-19 test halfway through that period, and so was under no subsequent legal requirement to self-isolate, citing an Irish government website on general testing and isolating requirements. He travelled to other parts of Ireland after the test.

Challenged in an interview with Irish national broadcaster RTE on the different self-quarantine advice for those coming into the country and residents who have tested negative, Hogan said he did not accept the distinction and that he did everything possible to ensure he was no risk to anybody. However, Ireland's Health Service Executive said in a Twitter post that the 14-day rule applied in all circumstances since even with a negative test after arrival, it can take up to two weeks for the virus to show up in someone's body.

