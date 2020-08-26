Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil prosecutors sue JBS to test chicken plant workers for COVID-19

Brazilian labor prosecutors have sued JBS SA to compel the removal of workers at one of its chicken processing plants, asking the company to assess their health, and ultimately test them for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement on Tuesday. The request comes as JBS's Montenegro plant in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul reported 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 26-08-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 00:39 IST
Brazil prosecutors sue JBS to test chicken plant workers for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Brazilian labor prosecutors have sued JBS SA to compel the removal of workers at one of its chicken processing plants, asking the company to assess their health, and ultimately test them for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The request comes as JBS's Montenegro plant in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul reported 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus. There are another 301 suspected cases at that facility, where one worker has died from COVID-19 complications, the labor prosecutors said. The 337 workers with confirmed and suspected cases began exhibiting symptoms between July 14 and Aug. 14, the prosecutors said, emphasizing "the gravity of the situation at the plant."

JBS told Reuters it has not been formally notified of the lawsuit. The federal prosecutors based in Rio Grande do Sul said the suit was the seventh they had filed against JBS since the pandemic started.

The prosecutors began investigating working conditions at the Montenegro plant on April 3, according to the statement. JBS has said repeatedly it abides with federal rules passed in June governing factories operating amid the pandemic and also follows advice from renowned health institutions to prevent outbreaks at its meat plants.

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cash-strapped Caribbean recovers from deadly Storm Laura

Caribbean islands already reeling from the economic impact of coronavirus started recovering on Tuesday from the damage wrought by Tropical Storm Laura, which left at least 24 dead and damaged thousands of homes and electricity infrastructu...

Brazil prosecutors sue JBS to test chicken plant workers for COVID-19

Brazilian labor prosecutors have sued JBS SA to compel the removal of workers at one of its chicken processing plants, asking the company to assess their health, and ultimately test them for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement o...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as U.S.-China phone calls boosts optimism, euro gains

The euro rose on better-than-expected German business morale data on Tuesday while global equity markets gained, with the SP 500 and Nasdaq poised to set new closing highs, as a phone call between U.S. and Chinese trade officials fueled opt...

Congo elephant poacher jailed for 30 years; landmark case hailed

Congo Republic jailed a notorious poacher for 30 years for ivory trafficking and the attempted murder of park rangers, a conservation group said, hailing the case as a milestone in the fight to hold wildlife criminals to account. Mobanza Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020