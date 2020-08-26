Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lagos Assembly Committee visits schools to curtail COVID-19 spread among students

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 26-08-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 08:49 IST
Lagos Assembly Committee visits schools to curtail COVID-19 spread among students
File photo

The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education has commenced two-week visitation to selected schools in the state to curtail the spread of coronavirus among exit students writing the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Committee led by its Chairman, Yinka Ogundimu representing Agege Constituency 2 has said the purpose of the visit was to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state by ensuring that the schools complied with the protocols for the prevention of the spread of the Pandemic during the WASSCE exams.

The first place the committee visited was the Secretariat of the State Education District 1 in Agege headed by the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary of the District, Titilayo Solarin.

Ogundimu, who said that the committee was not satisfied with the level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the district office, said that the staff should have shown a good example for others.

According to him, we observed that there was only one hand washing basin in the premises for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, we must wash our hands regularly and sanitize our hands to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Charity should begin at home.

"We are not satisfied with what we saw here and we should all know that COVID-9 is not a child's play and we have to learn to live with it for now.

"There is no how we can be at the office premises and not use our personal safety equipment. Your office should be what others should copy. May be some schools will be closed today if we notice that they do not comply with the protocols. Their performances will be part of your assessment as a district," he said.

Schools visited by the Committee included: Diary Farm Senior Secondary School, Agege, Government Senior College, Iyana Ipaja, Girls Senior High School, Iyana Ipaja, Lagooz Schools in Orile Agege, Vetland Grammar School and Ifako International School, Ifako/Ijaiye.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Kyrgios says unbeaten Djokovic took 'the L' on Adria Tour

Nick Kyrgios was once fined for a lack of best efforts at the Shanghai Masters but the mercurial Australian is showing no signs of giving up on his crusade to have Novak Djokovic held accountable for the ill-fated Adria Tour. The 25-year-ol...

ICFAI Business School (IBS) Strives to Offer its Students One of India's Best Business Learning Curriculums

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Graduate students who are planning to do their Post-graduation in business, MBAPGPM is the right course to enroll in. With the management courses being high in demand, it is important that the i...

Maha building collapse: Death toll rises to 15

With the recovery of two more bodies, the death toll in the building collapse incident in Maharashtras Raigad district reached 15 on Wednesday, a police official said. There is no likelihood of any more people buried under the rubble, the o...

Yamuna continues to flow near warning level in Delhi; water level likely to increase further

New Delhi, Aug 26 PTI&#160;The Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark in Delhi on Wednesday morning and is likely to swell further with more water being released into it from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, officials said.&#160; T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020