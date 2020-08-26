Lagos Assembly Committee visits schools to curtail COVID-19 spread among students

The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education has commenced two-week visitation to selected schools in the state to curtail the spread of coronavirus among exit students writing the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Committee led by its Chairman, Yinka Ogundimu representing Agege Constituency 2 has said the purpose of the visit was to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state by ensuring that the schools complied with the protocols for the prevention of the spread of the Pandemic during the WASSCE exams.

The first place the committee visited was the Secretariat of the State Education District 1 in Agege headed by the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary of the District, Titilayo Solarin.

Ogundimu, who said that the committee was not satisfied with the level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the district office, said that the staff should have shown a good example for others.

According to him, we observed that there was only one hand washing basin in the premises for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, we must wash our hands regularly and sanitize our hands to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Charity should begin at home.

"We are not satisfied with what we saw here and we should all know that COVID-9 is not a child's play and we have to learn to live with it for now.

"There is no how we can be at the office premises and not use our personal safety equipment. Your office should be what others should copy. May be some schools will be closed today if we notice that they do not comply with the protocols. Their performances will be part of your assessment as a district," he said.

Schools visited by the Committee included: Diary Farm Senior Secondary School, Agege, Government Senior College, Iyana Ipaja, Girls Senior High School, Iyana Ipaja, Lagooz Schools in Orile Agege, Vetland Grammar School and Ifako International School, Ifako/Ijaiye.