Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia boosts defence spending in latest COVID-19 stimulus

Morrison also said A$80 million will be spent to offer additional part-time employment to 27,000 Australian Defence Force Reserve members. Australia has reported 25,067 cases of COVID-19 and 525 deaths from the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:17 IST
Australia boosts defence spending in latest COVID-19 stimulus

Australia will boost defence spending by A$1 billion ($716.80 million) to upgrade military facilities and offer additional paid employment to army reservists, as Canberra seeks to soften the economic blow of COVID-19. In a fresh round of stimulus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday promised greater spending on defence in a bid to grow the country's military and support 4,000 jobs.

"Today is again about the JobMaker plan, doing everything we can as we grow out of the COVID-19 recession to ensure that we keep Australians in jobs, and we keep businesses in business," Morrison told reporters in Canberra. While Australia has reported far fewer cases of COVID-19 compared to other developed countries, restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus have had a devastating impact on the country's economy, which will slip into a recession for the first time in three decades.

Australia has so far promised to spend about A$260 billion in stimulus to support its ailing economy. The additional defence spending will also assist Australia with its commitmewnt to grow defence spending to more than 2% of its Gross Domestic Product, a key demand of U.S. President Donald Trump who has accused allies of not pulling their weight.

Morrison said many of the military facilities earmarked for upgrades will be in areas impacted by bushfires earlier this year. Fires razed more than 11 million hectares (37 million acres) of bushland across Australia's southeast early this year, killing at least 33 people and billions of native animals, a disaster that Morrison called Australia's "black summer".

The fresh stimulus will include A$200 million for military vehicle modifications. Morrison also said A$80 million will be spent to offer additional part-time employment to 27,000 Australian Defence Force Reserve members.

Australia has reported 25,067 cases of COVID-19 and 525 deaths from the virus. ($1 = 1.3951 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Kyrgios says unbeaten Djokovic took 'the L' on Adria Tour

Nick Kyrgios was once fined for a lack of best efforts at the Shanghai Masters but the mercurial Australian is showing no signs of giving up on his crusade to have Novak Djokovic held accountable for the ill-fated Adria Tour. The 25-year-ol...

ICFAI Business School (IBS) Strives to Offer its Students One of India's Best Business Learning Curriculums

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Graduate students who are planning to do their Post-graduation in business, MBAPGPM is the right course to enroll in. With the management courses being high in demand, it is important that the i...

Maha building collapse: Death toll rises to 15

With the recovery of two more bodies, the death toll in the building collapse incident in Maharashtras Raigad district reached 15 on Wednesday, a police official said. There is no likelihood of any more people buried under the rubble, the o...

Yamuna continues to flow near warning level in Delhi; water level likely to increase further

New Delhi, Aug 26 PTI&#160;The Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark in Delhi on Wednesday morning and is likely to swell further with more water being released into it from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, officials said.&#160; T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020