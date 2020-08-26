French government to unveil economic recovery plan on Sept.3 -PM

French government to unveil economic recovery plan on Sept.3 -PMReuters | Paris | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:03 IST
The French government will unveil its economic recovery plan on Sept. 3, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.
The government said on Saturday it would present details of its 100 billion euro ($118 billion) plan to reinvigorate the economy in the first week of September, instead of next Tuesday, as it focuses on preparing the new school term.
