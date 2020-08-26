Left Menu
French government to unveil economic recovery plan on Sept 3 -PM

The government said on Saturday it would present details of its 100 billion euro ($118 billion) plan in the first week of September, instead of on Aug. 25, as it focuses on preparing the new school term.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:44 IST
The French government will unveil an economic recovery plan on Sept. 3, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday, as it looks to revive activity in the wake of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Castex told France Inter radio that the package would include 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to support the arts and culture. The government said on Saturday it would present details of its 100 billion euro ($118 billion) plan in the first week of September, instead of on Aug. 25, as it focuses on preparing the new school term.

Castex also said the authorities would do all they could to avoid a new lockdown to limit the spread of the epidemic. He noted that the virus has not gone down in terms of its virulence, however.

Professor Jean-Francois Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council that advises the government on COVID-19, said that a second wave of the epidemic could hit the country in November. ($1 = 0.8467 euros)

