Shripad Naik's health improves, his COVID-19 test to be repeated after 24-48 hrs

The health condition of Union Minister Shripad Naik, who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, has improved with all his vital parameters within limits, an official said on Wednesday. "Health condition of Union Minister Shripad Naik has improved with all his vital parameters within limits. He tested COVID-19 positive on RT-PCR test conducted by Goa Medical College (GMC) on Tuesday. Test to be repeated after 24-48 hours," Dr Shekhar Salkar, Manipal Hospital, Goa to ANI.

A team of medical experts including Dr Rajeshwari, Head of Critical Care Medicine, AIIMS, Dr Anant Mohan, Head of Department of Pulmonary Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi, Lieutenant colonel Munish Kumar, Transplant Anesthesiologist, Army Hospital (R & R), New Delhi and Lieutenant colonel M Shyam Critical Care specialist, Army Hospital(R and R), New Delhi had arrived in Goa for treating the Union Minister.The medical team also briefed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and he has expressed satisfaction with the treatment being received by Naik. Speaking to ANI here Sawant said that there is no need to shift Naik to AIIMS, Delhi.

"Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik is admitted to Manipal Hospital for last 14 days. Today, his health condition is better. He is doing very well. A team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi visited him again and said he's not required to be shifted to AIIMS, Delhi," he said.