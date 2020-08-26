Sweden drops advice against travel to Netherlands, Bulgaria, Romania
Sweden earlier withdrew advice against unnecessary trips to Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Croatia, Liechtenstein, Luxemburg, Monaco, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Switzerland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, the Vatican and Austria. The foreign ministry in a statement on its website extended its advise against travel to other EU and Schengen countries and Britain through Sept.Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:16 IST
Sweden on Wednesday withdrew its advise against unnecessary travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic to the Netherlands, Bulgaria and Romania. Sweden earlier withdrew advice against unnecessary trips to Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Croatia, Liechtenstein, Luxemburg, Monaco, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Switzerland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, the Vatican and Austria.
The foreign ministry in a statement on its website extended its advise against travel to other EU and Schengen countries and Britain through Sept. 9, and to the rest of the world through Nov. 15. Rising numbers of confirmed cases in some countries are fuelling fears of a resurgence in the spread of the new coronavirus.
ALSO READ
Cycling-Tour de France 2021 to begin in Brittany after Denmark postponement
UK says wants greater flexibility to return illegal migrants back to France
Britain wants more flexibility to return illegal migrants to France
Tension high between Turkey, Greece in eastern Mediterranean
UK says it wants greater flexibility to return illegal migrants back to France