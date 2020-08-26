Sweden drops advice against travel to Netherlands, Bulgaria, Romania

Sweden on Wednesday withdrew its advise against unnecessary travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic to the Netherlands, Bulgaria and Romania. Sweden earlier withdrew advice against unnecessary trips to Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Croatia, Liechtenstein, Luxemburg, Monaco, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Switzerland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, the Vatican and Austria.

The foreign ministry in a statement on its website extended its advise against travel to other EU and Schengen countries and Britain through Sept. 9, and to the rest of the world through Nov. 15. Rising numbers of confirmed cases in some countries are fuelling fears of a resurgence in the spread of the new coronavirus.