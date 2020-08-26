Left Menu
Development News Edition

'COVID-19 hospital comes up in 4 months without govt aid'

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI): A COVID-19 hospital here has been fully developed in four months by working in collaboration with Infosys Foundation and Wipro without financial burden on the Karnataka government, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:33 IST
'COVID-19 hospital comes up in 4 months without govt aid'

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI): A COVID-19 hospital here has been fully developed in four months by working in collaboration with Infosys Foundation and Wipro without financial burden on the Karnataka government, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has said. The hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday.

"Four months ago, we got the idea of establishing a full-fledged COVID-19 hospital in a ciuBBMP building which was abandoned for over four years. When we requested Sudha Murthy of Infosys Foundation for help, she readily agreed to provide medical equipment worth Rs 11 crore," Sudhakar was quoted as saying in an official press release. "Wipro came forward to provide medical staff and the hospital is now ready without much burden on the government," he said, adding that he is thankful to both the organisations and Sudha Murthy for her generosity.

The hospital has 130 general beds, 20 ICU beds and 20 ventilators. The Minister congratulated doctors and staff of HSIS Gosha Hospital for successfully conducting 50 deliveries of COVID-19 positive pregnant women within 17 days, the release said.

The hospital was converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility on August 10. As of August 26, a total of 3,00,406 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 5,091 deaths and 2,11,688 who got discharged.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases with 1,15,371 people getting infected. Out of 8,580 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 3,284 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

Sudhakar, in a tweet, said Karnataka conducted 67,066 tests during the day. So far, 25,80,621 samples have been tested across 108 labs..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records highest single-day spike in cases in 45 days; daily COVID-19 tests to be doubled

COVID-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled to 40,000 per day within a week since there has been a marginal increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday as the national capital record...

Russian govt plane makes second Belarus flight in a week-tracking data

A Russian government plane which is used to carry senior government officials, including the head of the FSB security service, landed in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Wednesday, flight tracking data showed. This was its second such flight...

Multilevel approach needed for robust climate risk management framework: Vardhan

A robust climate risk management framework calls for a multilevel approach across the country to determine the impact climate change risks pose, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. Delivering a special address a...

Norway adds Germany to COVID-19 quarantine list

Norway said on Wednesday it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all people arriving from Germany and Liechtenstein from Aug. 29 due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in those countries. Similar restrictions will also be imposed on those co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020