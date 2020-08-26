'COVID-19 hospital comes up in 4 months without govt aid'

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI): A COVID-19 hospital here has been fully developed in four months by working in collaboration with Infosys Foundation and Wipro without financial burden on the Karnataka government, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has said. The hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday.

"Four months ago, we got the idea of establishing a full-fledged COVID-19 hospital in a ciuBBMP building which was abandoned for over four years. When we requested Sudha Murthy of Infosys Foundation for help, she readily agreed to provide medical equipment worth Rs 11 crore," Sudhakar was quoted as saying in an official press release. "Wipro came forward to provide medical staff and the hospital is now ready without much burden on the government," he said, adding that he is thankful to both the organisations and Sudha Murthy for her generosity.

The hospital has 130 general beds, 20 ICU beds and 20 ventilators. The Minister congratulated doctors and staff of HSIS Gosha Hospital for successfully conducting 50 deliveries of COVID-19 positive pregnant women within 17 days, the release said.

The hospital was converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility on August 10. As of August 26, a total of 3,00,406 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 5,091 deaths and 2,11,688 who got discharged.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases with 1,15,371 people getting infected. Out of 8,580 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 3,284 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

Sudhakar, in a tweet, said Karnataka conducted 67,066 tests during the day. So far, 25,80,621 samples have been tested across 108 labs..