Norway adds Germany to COVID-19 quarantine list
Norway said on Wednesday it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all people arriving from Germany and Liechtenstein from Aug. 29 due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in those countries.Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:39 IST
Norway said on Wednesday it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all people arriving from Germany and Liechtenstein from Aug. 29 due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in those countries. Similar restrictions will also be imposed on those coming from two additional regions in Sweden, the Norwegian foreign ministry said in a statement.
To try to prevent a domestic resurgence of the coronavirus, Norway quarantines all travellers from countries with more than 20 confirmed new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population during the past two weeks. It also advices Norwegians against travelling to those nations.
With its latest additions, Norway will be restricting travel from most European countries, including France, Britain, Spain, Poland and Switzerland. It still allows quarantine-free travel from EU countries Italy, Slovenia, Hungary, Slovakia, Finland and the Baltic states as well as some parts of Denmark and Sweden.
