Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID SCIENCE-Further coronavirus heart impact discovered; new clues to why women fare better than men

The new findings, they say, suggest that recovered COVID-19 patients should be monitored for heart problems even when they do not appear to be at risk, "since the cardiovascular long-term outcome of COVID-19 patients may mirror SARS patients." (https://bit.ly/34BBZs2; https://bit.ly/34A4M0c) Gender differences in COVID-19 deaths tied to immune responses The immune system of women may induce more appropriate responses to the coronavirus, a small study suggests, providing a clue to why COVID-19 tends to be more severe in men.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 00:33 IST
COVID SCIENCE-Further coronavirus heart impact discovered; new clues to why women fare better than men

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Coronavirus discovered in heart muscle cells The new coronavirus, which has previously been detected in some heart tissues, can also invade heart muscle cells, or myocytes, researchers have found. In Brazil, doctors found the virus in cardiac myocytes of an 11-year-old with multisystem inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19 who died of heart failure, according to a report in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. In Italy, six adults who died of COVID-19 respiratory failure had active coronavirus in cardiac myocytes, with varying degrees of myocyte injury and cell death, doctors reported on Wednesday on medRxiv ahead of peer review. None of the Italian patients had cardiac symptoms or a history of heart disease. The Italian doctors point out that 40% of patients who recovered from the genetically related SARS virus outbreak in 2002-2003 later developed cardiovascular abnormalities. The new findings, they say, suggest that recovered COVID-19 patients should be monitored for heart problems even when they do not appear to be at risk, "since the cardiovascular long-term outcome of COVID-19 patients may mirror SARS patients." (https://bit.ly/34BBZs2; https://bit.ly/34A4M0c)

Gender differences in COVID-19 deaths tied to immune responses The immune system of women may induce more appropriate responses to the coronavirus, a small study suggests, providing a clue to why COVID-19 tends to be more severe in men. Among 98 mostly older adults who were hospitalized with mild or moderate COVID-19, women overall had more "robust" and "sustained" attacks on the virus by their immune systems' T cells, researchers reported on Wednesday in Nature. Poor T cell responses in men were linked with worse outcomes, they found. There were also gender differences in production of signaling molecules - known as chemokines and cytokines - that recruit immune cells to sites of inflammation. On average, men had higher levels of these molecules, but when women did have high levels, they tended to do poorly. The findings "provide an important basis for the development of a sex-based approach to the treatment and care of men and women with COVID-19," researchers said. Men may benefit from therapies that boost their T cell responses, whereas women may benefit from therapies that dampen the signaling molecule response, they said. (https://go.nature.com/2Ewvxrj)

Hormones may add to women's COVID-19 survival benefit Sex hormones may contribute to gender differences in COVID-19 mortality, new research suggests. While women have lower COVID-19 death rates than men, the difference is narrower among older men and women. Levels of the female hormone estradiol - which are naturally higher in younger women - might help explain that pattern. Researchers studied electronic health records of nearly 37,000 female COVID-19 patients from 17 countries, comparing pre- and post-menopausal women and taking into account the use of estradiol in contraceptives or hormone replacement therapy (HRT). Birth control drugs were not linked with any significant effect on COVID-19 mortality risk. But among women over age 50, those receiving HRT with estradiol had a two-thirds lower risk of death from the coronavirus compared to non-users in that age group. The study does not prove that HRT caused the reduced risk. In their report posted on medRxiv on Monday ahead of peer review, the researchers warned that hormones can have side-effects and women should not start using them on their own. The researchers call for large prospective trials to test the theory that estradiol therapy might help lower older women's risk of death from COVID-19. (https://bit.ly/34EtFrt)

Food-additive might make pandemic dental visits safer Scientists may have a solution to a hazard faced by dentists and their patients during the coronavirus pandemic. The mists generated by water used in dentists' tools could potentially carry exhaled coronavirus particles through the air. Mixing the water with a small amount of an FDA-approved food additive called polyacrylic acid can markedly suppress these mists or even prevent them, researchers reported on Tuesday in the journal Physics of Fluid. "What was surprising is that the very first experiment in my lab completely proved the concept," coauthor Alexander Yarin of the University of Illinois at Chicago said in a news release. "It was amazing that these materials were capable of so easily and completely suppressing aerosolization by dental tools." The spraying mist results when water encounters rapid vibration of a dental tool or the centrifugal force of a drill, which bursts water into tiny droplets and propels them into the air, the researchers explain. The polymer suppresses these bursts as large polymer molecules stretch like rubber bands, pulling the droplets back and preventing them from becoming airborne. (https://bit.ly/2YElwzv)

Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3a5EyDh in an external browser for a Reuters graphic on vaccines and treatments in development.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Cabinet decides to exempt tax for commercial vehicles from April 1 to September 30

Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to exempt tax for commercial and goods vehicles in the state from April 1 to September 30.The decision has been taken in view of losses incurred by the commercial vehicles and goods carriers, due to the COVID...

How low did it go? Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures

Guided by ocean plankton fossils and climate models, scientists have calculated just how cold it got on Earth during the depths of the last Ice Age, when immense ice sheets covered large parts of North America, South America, Europe and Asi...

J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America COVID-19 vaccine trials

U.S. pharmaceutical company Johnson Johnson has added Chile, Argentina and Peru to the Latin nations where it plans to conduct Phase III trials for its vaccine against COVID-19, the company confirmed on Wednesday. The study will involve 60...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher as momentum stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to new highs

U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday, pushing the SP 500 to its fourth straight record closing high, as investors stayed focused on large-cap momentum stocks that have outperformed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Nasdaq also set...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020