Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Tricky moment" for Europe as schools reopen, but not a driver of COVID - WHO

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:01 IST
"Tricky moment" for Europe as schools reopen, but not a driver of COVID - WHO

Europe is entering a "tricky moment" with the new school year, and while classrooms have not played a major role in spreading coronavirus, there is growing evidence of youth infecting other people at social gatherings, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. Older people must protect themselves with a flu vaccination as winter approaches, a season of higher mortality, Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told a news briefing.

"The younger people are not necessarily going to die from it but it's a tornado with a long tail...At one stage, younger people particularly with the winter coming, will be in closer contact with the elder population," Kluge told a news briefing.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Being selected for Pakistan is 'dream come true': Haider Ali

19-year-old Haider Ali has said that being selected in Pakistans squad for the T20I series against England is nothing but a dream come true. Ali had made headlines over the course of the 2019-20 season on the back of his dazzling stroke pla...

EU mulls Belarus sanctions as opposition calls for Merkel's aid

European Union foreign ministers on Thursday sought sanctions against Belarus to pressure President Alexander Lukashenko to hold new elections as the countrys opposition appealed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel for help.Eager to support ...

Chennaiyin FC youngsters Remi Aimol, Samik Mitra and Aman Chetri pen new multi-year contracts

Ahead of the Indian Super League ISL 2020-21 season, Chennaiyin FC CFC defender Reamsochung Remi Aimol 20, goalkeeper Samik Mitra 19 and forward Aman Chetri 19 have each signed new multi-year contracts on Thursday. The club also confirmed t...

Liverpool players haven't talked about title win recently, says Jordon Henderson

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has said that there has been no title talk within the club ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. Henderson also said that the entire camp is focused on the present and are looking forward to retain their crown af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020