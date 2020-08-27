EU pays 336 mln euros for doses of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine
The European Commission has paid 336 million euros ($396 million) to secure at least 300 million doses of the potential COVID-1 vaccine being developed by British drug maker AstraZeneca, a spokesman said on Thursday. It has an option for a further 100 million, the spokesman said. "We cannot indicate at this stage the specific pricing per dose.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:48 IST
The European Commission has paid 336 million euros ($396 million) to secure at least 300 million doses of the potential COVID-1 vaccine being developed by British drug maker AstraZeneca, a spokesman said on Thursday. Brussels signed the deal on behalf of EU states for the supply of at least 300 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. It has an option for a further 100 million, the spokesman said.
"We cannot indicate at this stage the specific pricing per dose. However, a significant part of the overall costs are funded by a contribution from the overall ESI funding for vaccines," he said, referring to the bloc's so-called emergency support instrument. ($1 = 0.8479 euros)
