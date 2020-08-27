Left Menu
Development News Edition

France makes masks mandatory everywhere in Paris from Friday

The spread of the epidemic could become exponential if we do not react quickly," he said. The reproduction "R" number of infections in France has risen to 1.4, Castex said, meaning that every 10 people with the virus will infect another 14. 1. The total number of people infected with the virus in France now stands at 253,587.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:46 IST
France makes masks mandatory everywhere in Paris from Friday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Face masks must be worn everywhere in the French capital Paris from Friday morning in order to curb a surge in coronavirus infections, police said on Thursday. The measure applies to all pedestrians as well as cyclists in Paris and its suburbs in an area that includes three neighbouring departments that form the Petite Couronn inner ring around Paris, a densely populated area with a total population of nearly seven million people.

Motorists will not have to wear a mask inside their car. "The deterioration of the health situation...has led the prefect to take this strong measure in the interest of the population," the Paris police prefecture said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Jean Castex said the government would order the mandatory wearing of masks across Paris but he did not give a deadline or specify the area. "The virus is spreading all over the country... The spread of the epidemic could become exponential if we do not react quickly," he said.

The reproduction "R" number of infections in France has risen to 1.4, Castex said, meaning that every 10 people with the virus will infect another 14. An R number above 1 can lead to exponential growth. France made it compulsory to wear a mask in closed public spaces such as shops and banks on July 21, and in early August it became compulsory outdoors in crowded parts of the city.

Castex, who oversaw France's emergence from lockdown before his appointment as premier in July, has said life must go on but that France will not let down its guard as scientific advisers warn of a second wave hitting in the autumn. France reported 5,429 new daily infections on Wednesday, a new post-lockdown high and a level not seen since the height of the epidemic in early April.

Infections were rocketing among young people, Castex said, as he urged grandparents not to pick up their grandchildren from school when the academic year begins on Sept. 1. The total number of people infected with the virus in France now stands at 253,587. A total of 30,544 deaths have been recorded.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Case by case: How nations are going back to school -- or not

The U.N. says its urgent to get kids back to schools after months-long coronavirus lockdowns, but with the virus still raging in parts of the United States and resurging in countries from South Korea to France, Spain and Britain, medical au...

Christians: Let's unite in pandemic to fight injustices

Two authoritative religious bodies on Thursday called on Christians to band together to fight sins laid bare or aggravated by the pandemic, including racism and economic injustice. The Vatican and the World Council of Churches, which is bas...

Piyush Goyal launches national GIS-enabled land bank system

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday e-launched the national GIS-enabled Land Bank system, which is being developed by integration of Industrial Information System IIS with State GIS Systems. The project was launched toda...

Jain alleges Delhi govt officers 'pressurised' to not increase COVID testing; MHA terms it baseless

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, alleging that the Delhi government officers are being pressurized by the Home Ministry to not increase COVID-19 testing in the national capital, an allega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020