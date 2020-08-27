Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU pays 336 mln euros to secure AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

EU officials told Reuters in July the bloc was also talking with Pfizer and BionTech for the shot they are developing together. The contract with AstraZeneca follows an advance purchase agreement signed by Brussels with the company earlier in August .

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:14 IST
EU pays 336 mln euros to secure AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission has made a 336 million euro ($396 million) downpayment to British drug maker AstraZeneca to secure at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman said on Thursday. The deal covers development, liability and other costs faced by the vaccine maker. The EU has also secured an option to buy 100 million additional doses of the vaccine under development.

The 27 EU states could buy it at a later stage, should the vaccine prove successful. The overall price they will pay to acquire the doses has not been revealed, but under an earlier deal struck in June with AstraZeneca by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, all members of the EU, AstraZeneca agreed to sell 300 million doses for 750 million euros ($843 million).

The EU deal completed the preliminary accord reached with the drug maker by the four countries, the Commission said in a statement. "We cannot indicate at this stage the specific pricing per dose. However, a significant part of the overall costs are funded by a contribution from the overall ESI funding for vaccines," the commission spokesman said, referring to the 336 million euros paid through the bloc's so-called emergency support instrument.

It is the first contract signed by the EU with a maker of potential COVID-19 vaccines. AstraZeneca has already agreed the supply of 300 million shots of the same vaccine to the United States for $1.2 billion, and of up to 30 million doses to Britain for 65.5 million pounds ($86.5 million).

Brussels has previously said it is also in advanced talks with Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Moderna and CureVac for their potential vaccines. EU officials told Reuters in July the bloc was also talking with Pfizer and BionTech for the shot they are developing together.

The contract with AstraZeneca follows an advance purchase agreement signed by Brussels with the company earlier in August . Part of the money the EU pays for supply deals covers legal risks faced by vaccine makers if their shots have unexpected side effects. These risks are increased by the hastened process to develop a vaccine in the race against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In order to compensate for such high risks taken by manufacturers, the Advanced Purchase Agreements provide for member states to indemnify the manufacturer for liabilities incurred under certain conditions," the commission said. "Liability still remains with the companies," it added.

This issue has been one of the stumbling blocs in talks with other vaccine makers, official told Reuters, as companies prefer to have a broader shield. ($1 = 0.8479 euros) ($1 = 0.7571 pounds)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Human rights are the ‘means by which governments can successfully beat pandemics’, says UNAIDS chief

Interruptions of HIV services, harassment, abuse, arrests, deaths and a failure to respect human rights in the early responses to the pandemic have underscored how trust has been undermined, individuals harmed, and public health responses s...

'Number of entry points to Delhi metro stations to be heavily curtailed whenever it reopens'

The number of entry points to Delhi Metro stations will be heavily curtailed to ensure compliance with COVID-19 distancing norms, whenever the services resume, sources said on Thursday. The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when ...

Hayat Baloch's murder an individual state act

By Hakeem Baloch On August 13, when the rest of Pakistan was busy buying Pakistani flags and getting ready to celebrate August 14 as their 73rd year of independence, Balochistan was mourning, Balochistan was crying, Balochistan was sad, Bal...

NBA players decide to continue season after boycott over racial injustice

National Basketball Association NBA players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, U.S. media reported....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020