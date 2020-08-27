Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. COVID-19 deaths exceed 180,000, cases continue to fall

Last week, deaths fell 17% from the prior week and below an average of 1,000 a day for the first time in weeks, according to a Reuters analysis. However, while U.S. metrics on cases, deaths, hospitalizations and test positivity rates were declining, health experts warned there could be another surge as schools reopen and colder weather forces more gatherings indoors.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:50 IST
U.S. COVID-19 deaths exceed 180,000, cases continue to fall

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 180,000 on Thursday after a surge of new cases in June and July, many of them in hotspots like California, Florida, and Texas. There were some signs of an improving outlook. Last week, deaths fell 17% from the prior week and below an average of 1,000 a day for the first time in weeks, according to a Reuters analysis.

However, while U.S. metrics on cases, deaths, hospitalizations and test positivity rates were declining, health experts warned there could be another surge as schools reopen and colder weather forces more gatherings indoors. This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said people exposed to COVID-19 but not symptomatic may not need to be tested. This contradicted earlier guidance from the CDC, shocking doctors and politicians and prompting accusations that it may have been based not on sound science but on political pressure from the Trump administration.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut slammed the CDC's move as "reckless" and "not based on science," and said they will not change testing guidelines in their states. "CDC and HHS have not shared their scientific rationale for this change in policy, which substitutes sound science-based public health guidance with the president's misinformation," they said in a joint statement. "Health experts recommend testing close contacts of individuals with COVID-19 to identify and prevent asymptomatic spread. This type of robust testing by our states has been a key factor in our success so far to flatten the curve in the tristate area."

On Wednesday, the top U.S. government infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told CNN he was having surgery during discussion of the change and expressed worry about the CDC's move. (Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for a Reuters interactive graphic)

U.S. confirmed cases are now over 5.8 million - the highest total in the world. The U.S. death toll is also the world's highest. On a per capita basis, the United States ranks 12th in the world for the number of deaths, with 54 deaths per 100,000 people, and tenth in the world for cases, with 1,774 cases per 100,000 residents, according to a Reuters analysis.

U.S. consumer confidence dropped in August to its lowest in more than six years, as households worried about the labor market and incomes, casting doubts on the sustainability of the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 recession. The ebb in confidence followed the expiration of a $600 weekly unemployment benefit supplement on July 31.

For weeks, Republicans and Democrats have been deadlocked over the size and shape of a fifth coronavirus-response bill, on top of the approximately $3 trillion already enacted into law.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Tennis-Murray capable of ruffling feathers on Grand Slam return

Former champion Andy Murray has set himself a low bar at this years U.S. Open in what will be his first singles appearance at a Grand Slam since the 2019 Australian Open.Two hip surgeries later and having seemingly recovered from the pelvic...

Tennis-Penpix of the top men's contenders at the U.S. Open

Penpix of the top mens contenders at the 2020 U.S. Open Novak Djokovic SerbiaWorld ranking 1 Born May 22, 1987 Age 33Grand Slam titles 17 Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020 French Open 2016 Wimbledon 2011, 2014, ...

COVID-19: NHRC writes to prison heads, seeks details about medical infrastructure

The NHRC has written to heads of prisons in various states and union territories asking them to provide details about medical infrastructure and best practices followed by them with respect to COVID-19 management, officials said. The rights...

Tablighis Jamaat: MEA says 1,095 lookout circulars deleted, 630 foreign members left India

As many as 1,095 look out circulars have been deleted and 630 foreign members of the Tablighi Jamaat have left India, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. On the issue of foreign Tablighi Jamaat members stuck in India for vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020