Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain diagnoses 3,781 new coronavirus cases, some regions stabilise

Spain diagnosed 3,781 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with the Madrid region most affected by the resurgence of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Thursday. Retroactively updated numbers from the previous day showed more than 6,000 new cases, nearly double the initially reported amount, but off Friday's highs of more than 9,000 that nearly equalled its late-March peak of new cases.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 23:06 IST
Spain diagnoses 3,781 new coronavirus cases, some regions stabilise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spain diagnosed 3,781 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with the Madrid region most affected by the resurgence of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Retroactively updated numbers from the previous day showed more than 6,000 new cases, nearly double the initially reported amount, but off Friday's highs of more than 9,000 that nearly equaled its late-March peak of new cases. Spain has the highest prevalence of the virus in Western Europe.

Now at a cumulative total of 429,507, infections have risen sharply since Spain lifted a three-month lockdown in late June, but deaths have been much lower than the nearly 900 per day during the epidemic's peak and are now around June's levels. The ministry on Thursday reported eight new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 28,996.

National health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news briefing infections were clearly on the rise in Madrid, but have stabilized somewhat in Catalonia and Aragon after rising earlier this month. "The rise in cases, for now at least, does not affect the vulnerable groups or the (medical) assistance capacity," he said, adding though that big cities such as Madrid and Barcelona should be especially proactive in tackling the resurgence.

The government earlier on Thursday announced that Spanish schoolchildren aged six and over must wear masks to class when they return to school in less than two weeks. Health Minister Salvador Illa said that, while closing down schools could be necessary if multiple cases of the virus were detected across different classrooms, that would be the last resort.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Tennis-Murray capable of ruffling feathers on Grand Slam return

Former champion Andy Murray has set himself a low bar at this years U.S. Open in what will be his first singles appearance at a Grand Slam since the 2019 Australian Open.Two hip surgeries later and having seemingly recovered from the pelvic...

Tennis-Penpix of the top men's contenders at the U.S. Open

Penpix of the top mens contenders at the 2020 U.S. Open Novak Djokovic SerbiaWorld ranking 1 Born May 22, 1987 Age 33Grand Slam titles 17 Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020 French Open 2016 Wimbledon 2011, 2014, ...

COVID-19: NHRC writes to prison heads, seeks details about medical infrastructure

The NHRC has written to heads of prisons in various states and union territories asking them to provide details about medical infrastructure and best practices followed by them with respect to COVID-19 management, officials said. The rights...

Tablighis Jamaat: MEA says 1,095 lookout circulars deleted, 630 foreign members left India

As many as 1,095 look out circulars have been deleted and 630 foreign members of the Tablighi Jamaat have left India, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. On the issue of foreign Tablighi Jamaat members stuck in India for vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020